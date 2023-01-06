The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - January 2023

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues the Road Stories interview series with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals ahead of their return to the state on Maui January 26 at the MACC, and January 27 - 29 at the Blue Note Hawaii.

Hear fun stories taking us back to the islands in the 1960s, also about touring in Europe in the early part of his career when the opening act was The Beatles, and he brings us to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary concert, among memorable stories.

