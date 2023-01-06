Donate
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - January 2023

By Dave Lawrence
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues the Road Stories interview series with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals ahead of their return to the state on Maui January 26 at the MACC, and January 27 - 29 at the Blue Note Hawaii.

Hear fun stories taking us back to the islands in the 1960s, also about touring in Europe in the early part of his career when the opening act was The Beatles, and he brings us to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary concert, among memorable stories.

