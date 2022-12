Get the entire Road Stories archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories.

Howie Mandel is back! He joined HPR's Dave Lawrence for a chat ahead of a single area show on Maui December 28th at the MACC's Castle Theatre.

Howie shares stories of his unique connection to Bill Maher, Hawaiʻi, how Kiss' Gene Simmons got him a gig opening for Diana Ross, and much more.

Back in 2017 he was also a guest - hear that chat.