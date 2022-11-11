Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Jefferson Starship's David Freiberg - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2022

Published November 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
header kevin baldes.jpg
kevin baldes
/

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues our post-pandemic interview series, Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, on and off the road.

Get the complete interview archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories!

This week, Dave is welcoming back Jefferson Starship's David Freiberg ahead of their Hawaii Theatre show next week.

David's storytelling today includes how Jefferson Airplane became Jefferson Starship, the time he managed to get arrested on the way to Hawaiʻi decades ago, and the special connection current singer Cathy Richardson has with original Airplane/Starship vocalist Grace Slick! Plus, we hear music from the band's latest album featuring lyrics co-written with Grace!

MORE:

Hear the complete new interview:

Hear David's 2019 interview:

See a complete 2019 concert video:

Road Stories-square.png

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviewsmusicoff the road seriesDave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes