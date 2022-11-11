Jefferson Starship's David Freiberg - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2022

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues our post-pandemic interview series, Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, on and off the road.

Get the complete interview archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories!

This week, Dave is welcoming back Jefferson Starship's David Freiberg ahead of their Hawaii Theatre show next week.

David's storytelling today includes how Jefferson Airplane became Jefferson Starship, the time he managed to get arrested on the way to Hawaiʻi decades ago, and the special connection current singer Cathy Richardson has with original Airplane/Starship vocalist Grace Slick! Plus, we hear music from the band's latest album featuring lyrics co-written with Grace!

MORE:

Hear the complete new interview:

Hear David's 2019 interview:

See a complete 2019 concert video: