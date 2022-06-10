The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence
Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Felix Cavaliere, leader of sixties music pioneers The Rascals, who had huge success at the time in Hawaiʻi.
Felix and his latest incarnation of The Rascals are at the Blue Note Hawaii through Sunday.
Felix will share some classic Hawaiʻi memories and offer context on his career, connections to The Beatles, experience at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert, and much more!
MORE:
See Felix and The Rascals at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert at Madison Square Garden in 1988:
Hear the complete interview with more fun stories:
Off The Road started in April 2020 when the pandemic led to a halt in the touring entertainment industry. Connecting with artists around the world since, we’ve offered intimate conversations and many exclusive musical performances with some of the biggest names in music, spanning many genres, eras and styles. Some of the recent and highlight artists we’ve welcomed include Deborah Bonham, Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo, The Doors' Robby Krieger, John McLaughlin, Joe Satriani, Smokey Robinson, Keb Mo, The Moody Blues' John Lodge, The Yardbirds' Jim McCarty, Don McLean, Joss Stone, Third World’s Stephen “Cat” Coore, Deep Purple’s Don Airey, Herb Alpert, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle, Pat Metheny, Black Uhuru’s Derrick “Duckie Simpson”, Judy Collins, Al Di Meola, 10,000 Maniacs’ Mary Ramsey, Alice Cooper, Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, George Benson, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, The Doors’ John Densmore, Randy Brecker, Peter Frampton and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.