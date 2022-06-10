The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere - Off The Road with Dave Lawrence

Find the complete series at hawaiipublicradio.org/offtheroad.

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Felix Cavaliere, leader of sixties music pioneers The Rascals, who had huge success at the time in Hawaiʻi.

Felix and his latest incarnation of The Rascals are at the Blue Note Hawaii through Sunday.

Felix will share some classic Hawaiʻi memories and offer context on his career, connections to The Beatles, experience at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert, and much more!

MORE:

See Felix and The Rascals at the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary Concert at Madison Square Garden in 1988:

Hear the complete interview with more fun stories: