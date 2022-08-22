Manu Minute: The multi-colored house finch
1 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson House finches, AMT_0174.jpg
House finches are medium-sized birds that weigh about the same as a handful of paperclips. They are sexually dimorphic — male house finches have distinctive bright yellow or red feathers around their faces and chests.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
2 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson House finch, AMT_0189.jpg
The exact coloration of a male house finch's plumage depends on their diet during molting. In Hawai΄i, house finches are sometimes called “Papaya birds” because of their affinity for the tropical fruit. Unfortunately, papaya doesn’t have as many carotenoids needed to produce the deep red color in male feathers, so many of our male House finches have more of an orange coloration.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
3 of 3 — Ann Tanimoto-Johnson House finch Female cherry blossoms, AMT_6819.jpg
House finches were once thought to be the closest living relative to our native Hawaiian honeycreepers. That distinction actually belongs to the closely-related rosefinch, which is not found in Hawai΄i.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Male house finches are pro-singers. They can even sing while they're flying! They often use their songs to attract females or to ward off other males.
Both males and females will sound off nasally cheeeeps as they forage to let each other know where they are. Listen to their songs and calls for yourself with this Manu Minute!
AMTJ_House finch spectrogram video(1).mp4
Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at UH Hilo