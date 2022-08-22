Manu Minute: The multi-colored house finch

Male house finches are pro-singers. They can even sing while they're flying! They often use their songs to attract females or to ward off other males.

Both males and females will sound off nasally cheeeeps as they forage to let each other know where they are. Listen to their songs and calls for yourself with this Manu Minute!

AMTJ_House finch spectrogram video(1).mp4

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at UH Hilo

