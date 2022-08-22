Donate
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The multi-colored house finch

Published August 10, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST
House finches are medium-sized birds that weigh about the same as a handful of paperclips. They are sexually dimorphic — male house finches have distinctive bright yellow or red feathers around their faces and chests.
The exact coloration of a male house finch's plumage depends on their diet during molting. In Hawai΄i, house finches are sometimes called “Papaya birds” because of their affinity for the tropical fruit. Unfortunately, papaya doesn’t have as many carotenoids needed to produce the deep red color in male feathers, so many of our male House finches have more of an orange coloration.
House finches were once thought to be the closest living relative to our native Hawaiian honeycreepers. That distinction actually belongs to the closely-related rosefinch, which is not found in Hawai΄i.
Male house finches are pro-singers. They can even sing while they're flying! They often use their songs to attract females or to ward off other males.

Both males and females will sound off nasally cheeeeps as they forage to let each other know where they are. Listen to their songs and calls for yourself with this Manu Minute!
AMTJ_House finch spectrogram video(1).mp4

Audio credit: LOHE Bioacoustics Lab at UH Hilo

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
