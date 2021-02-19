Leimomi Bong

Leimomi began her journey in radio at UH Mānoa’s student-run station KTUH in 2014 hosting an eclectic Saturday morning spot called The Flow Show. In 2017, she became the host of Declaration of Independents on Hawaiian Airlines, airing quarterly as part of their in-flight entertainment. Later, she co-founded and engineered at CPTRadio, a now-defunct Honolulu-based community radio platform, and has produced podcasts for local artists and writers including It’s Lit with PhDJ.

With a degree in Language, Linguistics, and Literature, Leimomi hones in on her appreciation for culture, sound, and recording to weave together mixes that tell a story. The newest member on the Bridging the Gap team, join her every Tuesday evening for a low-key dance party broadly presenting leftfield genres, electronica, and place-based music from around the globe, past and present.