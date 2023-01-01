Derin DeRego

Born and raised in Honolulu, Derin is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and has been a fixture in the Honolulu media landscape for nearly two decades. Leaving the islands to study marketing at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, he always knew he’d return home. While working at Virgin Records he was offered a sales position at Clear Channel Hawaii and jumped at the opportunity. During his career he’s worked with some of the biggest brands in the country, helping them to develop messaging that would resonate with local audiences. He also spent his time on other interests including supporting After School All-Stars, Child and Family Services, and the Honolulu Museum of Art, where he served on the board for the Art After Dark event group.

Derin has been a fan of public radio since discovering KCRW while living in L.A., so joining Hawaiʻi Public Radio was a way to combine the skills he’s developed over his career with the passion for music and learning that he’s always had.