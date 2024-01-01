Cindy Dasilva was born in upstate New York. Her family quickly realized that snowy winters weren’t for them. At the age of 8, she moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she lived for 30 years. After spending her life traveling the world, she decided to return to the U.S. in 2017, in Los Angeles, to begin her career in the motion picture industry.

In a twist of fate, a temporary work assignment brought her to O‘ahu as part of the accounting team for "Magnum P.I." Season 5, and she never returned to LA.

Since 2022, she has called Hawai’i home and has embraced the native culture, people, and their fight to preserve their language and rights. She is now taking ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i classes to contribute to this meaningful cause.

A passionate volunteer, Cindy loves spending time in her backyard with friends, enjoying the ocean, and sharing adventures with her 9-year-old, Romeo.