Part-Time Music Host - Bridging the Gap (June 2023)

Part-Time Music Host - Bridging the Gap

Position Summary: HPR is seeking a new host for Bridging the Gap, HPR’s late-night music discovery show. The host would be responsible for programming, curating, and hosting the show with a warm welcoming personality. Hosts are also responsible for posting playlists, show recordings, periodic reporting, on-air fundraising, and occasional airchecking.

Qualifications: Candidates should have an extensive knowledge of and passion for independent music, its history and performers, and the desire to share it. While there is no specific genre requirement, candidates specializing in World Music, Indie Rock, Jazz, and Soul are preferred. They should also have a basic understanding of radio broadcasting, public speaking and be cool under pressure. Basic knowledge of audio editing software is also preferred. Live DJ skills are also a plus.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Program, curate, and host one night a week for Bridging the Gap HPR’s late-night music

2. Upload weekly playlists to the website.

3. Submit periodic music reports for ASCAP/BMI charting.

4. Participate in monthly check-ins, occasional airchecks, and staff meetings.

5. Serve as an on-air host during fundraising campaigns, which occur 2-3x a year.

6. Represent the station in occasional community outreach events.

Salary $18/Hr

The position reports directly to HPR’s Program Director, and hourly compensation covers hours of recording time and an hour of prep/research time per broadcast hour.

Please submit a resume and an aircheck that demonstrates speaking breaks and song selection (no longer than 1 hour) to nyee@hawaiipublicradio.org

