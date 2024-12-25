Pacific News Minute: Australia spending over $100M to expand Solomon Islands police force

Australia is spending more than $100 million to help the Solomon Islands expand its police force. It’s hoping to reduce the Pacific nation’s dependence on China.

The U.S. and Australia are racing to limit China's security ambitions in the Pacific Islands. In the Solomon Islands, that has been a focus since its leader at the time, Manasseh Sogavare, signed a security deal with Beijing in 2022.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra the four-year, $118 million commitment shows Australia is the Solomons’ “security partner of choice."

The archipelago, located northeast of Australia, has had a small Chinese police department since 2022.

Australian police had provided security from 2003 to 2017 at the request of the Solomon Islands after internal conflict. They returned in 2021 to help control riots. This year Australian forces supported national elections.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele had asked Australia for money to double the size of the Solomons' police force to 3,000 officers.

Australia has signed several funding and security deals with its Pacific Island neighbors this month, amid uncertainty over the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.