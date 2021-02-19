On-Air Campaign and Community Event Producer (May 2022)

HPR’s membership group is charged with strengthening ties between the station and its supporters and the community. We help you navigate the station, the program schedule, member benefits and station-hosted activities ranging from open houses to concerts and from volunteering to by-invitation VIP events.

The local community provides a significant share of the financial resources required to operate HPR. The membership group, in cooperation with colleagues across the station, develops and implements strategies to promote and sustain giving to support the work of a fiercely independent, locally-focused enterprise serving listeners statewide and beyond.

If you are an organized self-starter who thrives in a highly collaborative and interactive work environment, and HPR’s mission to provide quality news and outstanding music and cultural programming resonates with you, we invite you to apply to join the HPR team.

Position Details:



Full-time, exempt with comprehensive benefits

Reports to HPR Membership Manager

Job location - Honolulu, Hawai’i

Summary:

The On-air Campaign & Community Event Producer serves as project manager and point person for on-air fundraisers. Working collaboratively with the Asst GM, Membership Manager, and colleagues throughout the station, this position is responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing HPR’s spring, fall, and end-of-year membership campaigns, with a focus on broadening HPR’s support base by recruiting first-time supporters.

Responsibilities also include developing and implementing a calendar of community events and activities which support donor stewardship and retention, and also connect HPR to current and prospective listeners beyond its broadcast studios.

Position Description :



On-Air Campaign Producer – in collaboration with the Membership group and colleagues across all the station, coordinate and implement calendar of activities surrounding the membership campaigns including: setting strategic goals and messaging for each campaign; developing the campaign calendar and road map, including revenue targets; writing scripts; gathering or creating pre-produced audio; managing thank you gifts (including selection and design, pricing, inventory management; soliciting donated items); recruiting, scheduling and training staff and volunteers; developing training materials and leading training sessions; managing studio set-up/take-down; call center set-up.

While on-air campaign is in progress, serve as lead producer working closely with station colleagues and community guests during live pitch breaks; manage and monitor on-air messaging and in-studio activities, track daily goals and revenue targets; supply daily communication updates to staff and more.

Coordinate and support post-drive activities including new member welcome and thank you activities; thank you gift and pledge fulfillment.



Community Event Producer – collaborate with station colleagues and partners in the community to develop and implement calendar of activities with and for current donors and also the wider community. Activities range from station-hosted events and experiences to VIP receptions on Oahu and in our Neighbor Island communities, and from outreach tables to national show visits and more. Coordinate event logistics including: booking venues; budget; menu; recruit/train staff and volunteers; set-up on-line ticketing; event set-up and take-down.

Member/Listener Services Support – cross-trained on how to navigate the membership database, provide donor support by responding to inbound donor and listener inquiries regarding membership giving or benefits, the station, station activities and events. Also provide outbound call/email support for donor retention activities.

Experience and Qualifications:



1-2 years prior work experience in event coordination or broadcast production; and in leading teams with a cross section of personalities and temperaments.

Exceptional writing skills. Strategic and creative in developing message points for different audience groups. Efficient and succinct, able to adapt communications to the institutional voice or ethos.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills. Able to readily create rapport with donors, volunteers, the general public and colleagues.

Experience with recording and post-producing audio desirable.

Proficient in MS Word and Excel. Database experience desirable.

Available early mornings, evenings and weekends for station events.

Valid Drivers’ License and access to a vehicle, able to lift 50 lbs.

Loves public radio and is committed to advancing its mission as a vital and vibrant community-focused and community-funded enterprise.

Personal Qualities :



Positive attitude, energetic, a self-starter.

Conscientious, reliable, even-tempered.

Enjoys the challenge of organizing and leading individuals, groups and multiple channels of activities toward a common purpose and deadline. Ability to be both coach and cheerleader.

Well organized, able to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines. Keeps an eye on the big picture while also attentive to details.

Thrives and works productively in a lively, creative and collaborative work environment.

HOW TO APPLY:

By June 17, 2022, please email or direct mail your cover letter and resume to Hawai’i Public Radio. Explain how your skills and qualifications are a match for the station and the position. Email: members@hawaiipublicradio.org or mail to: Hawai‘i Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St, Honolulu HI 96814. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.

