Asia-Pacific News from HPR and NPR

Christopher Luxon will be the nation's prime minister after a decisive election victory. People voted for change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.
Advocates for constitutional change in Australia said they were devastated by the defeat of a referendum that would have created a committee to offer advice on policies that affect Indigenous people.
Micronesian veterans living in the COFA nations have long faced difficulties accessing free health care through the VA since foreign countries are prohibited through federal law. Some veterans living in the freely associated states say traveling to pick up their medications can be costly, both mentally and financially. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.