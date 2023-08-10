© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
NPR News

Weekly news quiz: From Beyoncé to Clarence Thomas, and some rogue animals

By Holly J. Morris
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM HST
From left: Clarence and Beyoncé
Alex Wong/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
From left: Clarence and Beyoncé

This week, a person in Florida bought the winning $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket. The odds are one in 302.6 million, a stat that's impressive but ultimately meaningless, since eventually someone wins.

In other news about money, Clarence Thomas allegedly accepted stuff that cost a lot of it and Beyoncé's tour spent it. Disney talked about its money. Someone is paying a bundle to maintain a superyacht in Italy. The Hollywood strikes are having all kinds of effects on the economy. Also, inflation.

For today's quiz, you'll need to know who's spending and on what. To get a perfect score, you'll also need to understand Elizabethan-era English and be familiar with the rogue-animal scene. Otherwise, good luck guessing!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
