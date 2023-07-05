© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
NPR News

A woman is found alive and stuck in the mud a week after she went missing

By Ayana Archie
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM HST
Stoughton Police Department
A woman was found alive, stuck in the mud at a Massachusetts state park, a week after she was reported missing, according to police.

Hikers heard Emma Tetewsky screaming for help at Borderland State Park on Monday and alerted the Easton Police Department. First responders made it to her location using all-terrain vehicles and rescued her by carrying her out of the woods in a stretcher-like basket. She was conscious and alert but was taken to the hospital for observation, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

"We thank everyone involved," Stoughton police said. "The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public's help."

Tetewsky's family had not seen her since Monday of last week, and police announced she was missing the following day. The police said at the time that she did not have a cellphone on her and that she has a history of struggles with her mental health.

What to do if your vehicle is stuck in the mud

The National Park Service advises people to turn on four-wheel drive before driving in sand or mud. It also advises that you use your low gear and keep low, steady pressure on the accelerator, as accelerating too much can cause the tires to dig deeper into the mud.

If there's not enough traction under the tires, you should quickly move the steering wheel side to side. You can also place solid surfaces, such as your vehicle's floor mats, underneath the tires to create traction.

It is also best to stay with your vehicle and not abandon it, as a stranded vehicle is easier to spot than a person. You should also avoid strenuous activity and stay in the shade of the car.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: July 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST
An earlier version of this story mistakenly said Emma Tetewsky was found in her vehicle, which was stuck in the mud, after hikers spotted her. In fact, she herself was found stuck in the mud after hikers heard her screaming for help. Also, an earlier version of this story gave an incomplete description of how Tetewsky was rescued. She was carried out of the woods in a stretcher-like basket and was then transferred to an all-terrain vehicle.
Ayana Archie
