© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Watch live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

By NPR Staff
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST
Britain Coronation Things to Look For
Andreea Alexandru/AP
/
AP
FILE - The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday — continuing a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, or 10:20 a.m. London time, a procession will set off from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. local time. The event is expected to last about three hours.

NPR will update this post throughout the ceremonies.

NPR's Lauren Frayer contributed to this post.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News NPR World News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Stories