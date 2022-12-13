Explosions rock Kyiv in pre-dawn air attack

A series of explosions rang out before dawn Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot down at least 10 Russian drones, and initial reports suggested only limited damage.

Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 am. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's become familiar to Ukrainians nationwide since Russia began launching airstrikes at the country's power systems more than two months ago.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that Ukraine's air defenses shot down 10 drones targeting the capital and the surrounding region.

Two government buildings were damaged in Kyiv, as was a private home in a village outside the city, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in another Telegram post.

In many recent cases, such damage was caused as Russian weapons fell from the sky after being shot down.

With Russia suffering setbacks on the battlefield, the Russian military began large-scale air attacks on civilian infrastructure on Oct. 10. The attacks have damaged many parts of the electricity grid nationwide and led to daily power cuts throughout the country.

Over the weekend, Russia fired Iranian-made drones that knocked out power to the southern port city of Odesa and much of the surrounding region.

Ukraine's power companies have been quick to make repairs. But they say the damage is cumulative, and the country cannot generate as much electricity as it needs this winter.

