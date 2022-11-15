Missiles hit Ukraine, damaging at least 2 residential buildings in Kyiv

Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon, and the city's mayor said at least two buildings were hit.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said both were residential buildings in central Kyiv, hit in strikes that came shortly after air raid sirens went off around the country.

Video posted on social media showed one apartment building in Kyiv engulfed in heavy flames and thick smoke. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The mayor also said several incoming Russian missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defense systems.

Russia unleashed a heavy bombing campaign against Ukraine's energy systems in October, damaging around 40% of the country's electricity system, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian workers have scrambled to repair the damaged power grid. However, many parts of the country, including the capital, continue to have power outages for hours every day.

The Russian attacks come as temperatures are rapidly falling and a long, cold winter looms.

Ukraine's limited air defenses have proven more effective than expected in protecting key government and military facilities.

However, the recent Russian campaign has targeted such a wide range of civilian and energy facilities that Ukraine has been unable to protect them all.

