Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Updated May 25, 2022 at 12:10 AM ET

Four states held primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there were runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, there will be a runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate between Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, and Rep. Mo Brooks. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey also bested primary challengers.

