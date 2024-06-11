© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:08 PM HST

Hunter Biden is found guilty on all counts in gun case. House to vote on a resolution to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress. A check on the Fed’s campaign to curb inflation.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
