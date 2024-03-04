Here are key results in Arkansas' 2024 primaries

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are also vying for their party's delegates.

In addition to presidential primaries, Arkansas holds U.S. House primaries on March 5. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in April.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. local time/8:30 p.m. ET.

