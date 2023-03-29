Pope Francis has been hospitalized after having breathing trouble, the Vatican says

ROME — The Vatican says Pope Francis has been taken to a Rome hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.

Earlier the Vatican claimed the visit was for a previously scheduled check-up.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's second statement said that hospital tests showed Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection, but they ruled out COVID.

Bruni said the pope will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The pope has diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon. He underwent surgery in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

Earlier this year he had said the condition had returned, but that he was not overly concerned.

Francis is due to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass this weekend, the start of numerous ceremonies, including Good Friday and culminating with Easter Sunday on April 9.

