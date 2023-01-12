Elon Musk has lost more money than anyone in history, Guinness World Records says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has broken a record for the largest amount of money lost by one person, according to Guinness World Records.

Musk lost between $180 billion and $200 billion since November 2021 (cq), largely due to the poor performance of Tesla stocks in recent years, according to the report.

His fortune went from about $320 billion in 2021 to its current level of about $147 billion. Still, Musk remains the second-richest person in the world, behind Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, according to numbers by Forbes.

Despite Tesla setting new sales records in 2022 (it grew deliveries by 40% from the previous year), the stock lost 65% of its value in 2022, due to competitors.

The previous record for the most money lost by one person was $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000, according to the Guinness report.

