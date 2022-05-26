How are your kids processing the Uvalde shooting news? Share their creations with us

At least 19 students and two adults were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

As we learn more about the tragedy, NPR wants to know how children and students are coping with the news and expressing their understanding of it.

Has your child made a drawing or written a letter? How have they reacted to hearing about a school shooting? Have they expressed their understanding in a poem or another creative expression?

Parents: if your child has created any of the above or would like to share something with those affected, you can help them share their message through NPR via an illustration or words.

We want to help show how children across the United States are processing the news of this school shooting. Parents, please fill out the form below and upload an image of what your child has created and an NPR journalist may contact you.

(Please note: by sending in your child's artwork or letter, you grant NPR a non-exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, universal license to use, publish, or display the creation on npr.org or on NPR's social media channels.)

