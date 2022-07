Most people say American slavery ended in the 1800s. But Douglas Blackmon argues that the practice endured into the 20th century through the nation's prisons.

Blackmon is the Atlanta Bureau Chief of the Wall Street Journal.

His new book, Slavery by Another Name, details secret sales of inmate labor to various industries, and how prisons cashed in on the incarcerated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.