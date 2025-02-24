Trump and Macron meet in Washington as Europe pleads for continued help for Ukraine

President Trump thinks the war in Ukraine could end "within weeks." And he said that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could visit him at the White House in the next two weeks to sign a rare earth and critical minerals deal as part of a larger package of security guarantees.

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office Monday, Trump added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a peace deal.

"Once we settle, there's going to be no more war in Ukraine," Trump predicted. "It's not going to be a very big problem."

Macron is meeting with Trump on the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Macron came to Washington as part of efforts by European leaders to coax Trump to not abandon Ukraine as he negotiates a peace agreement with Putin.

On Thursday, Trump will meet with U.K. prime minister Keir Starmer.

During their time together in the Oval Office, Macron confirmed that some European countries would be ready to send troops to Ukraine, but in a limited role.

"They would not be along the front lines. They would not be part of any conflict," Macron said. "They would be there to ensure that the peace is respected," he added.

The meeting was largely friendly with the two leaders exchanging stories and affectionate touches. But they did disagree on the extent of Europe's support for Ukraine.

Trump described Europe's help as a loan before Macron sought to correct him, noting the amount paid to Ukraine.

"If you believe that, it's okay with me," Trump responded, smiling. "They get their money back. We don't, and now we do."

Copyright 2025 NPR