PB&J again? Banish lunchbox boredom with these 6 creative, kid-approved recipes

Photograph by Ciarra Siller / DK / DK Sulhee Jessica Woo is the author of Let's Make Some Lunch, a cookbook of 150 globally inspired, kid-approved lunch recipes.

Sulhee Jessica Woo’s love language is packing lunch. When she’s separated from her three kids during the school day, she bridges that distance with creative recipes, cute bento boxes and sweet love notes.

It doesn’t take much to “put in that extra effort,” says Woo, a self-taught home cook and the author of Let’s Make Some Lunch: Recipes Made with Love for Everyone , published this summer. “But it could mean everything to someone else receiving it.”

Woo is known for her lunchbox prep videos on TikTok, where she has nearly 6 million followers. Her debut cookbook is a collection of 150 globally inspired, kid-approved recipes, including rose-shaped Korean mandu, paneer tikka masala and Hot Cheeto mozzarella sticks.

If you’re wondering how to pull off packing your kid a fancy lunch during the morning rush, Woo’s got you. Here are six quick meals you can crank out in less than 30 minutes -- that’ll be a nice change of pace from the usual PB&J.

Sausage French toast roll-ups

Breakfast for lunch is a Woo household tradition, and this creative spin on classic French toast is perfect for packing in a bento box. “Flatten your bread, add in a sausage, roll it up and fry it like regular French toast,” says Woo. Have fun with the toppings. Powdered sugar, sprinkles, maple syrup, honey or fresh fruit all add color, texture and crunch.

Turkey, avocado and cheese pinwheels

Layer slices of turkey, cheese and avocado in a large flour tortilla. Drizzle with ranch dressing. Roll up tightly, let sit in the fridge for five minutes to solidify, then slice into pinwheels. Woo likes to pack this when the morning is busy but she still wants to send her kids off to school with something filling and fun.

Customize the wrap depending on what’s in your fridge. Add lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, peppers or any other produce you have handy.

Pepperoni and mushroom pizza roll-ups

On a flour tortilla, spread a thin layer of pizza sauce. Fan out thinly sliced button mushrooms and sliced pepperoni, then sprinkle on shredded mozzarella cheese.

Roll the tortilla tightly, place seam-side down on a baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the cheese is melted and the tortillas are golden brown. Let your roll-ups sit until the cheese is cooled, then cut into slices for easy packing and eating. Woo accompanies this dish with her caprese salad bites .

Cucumber toast

Mix cream cheese with a little lemon juice, fresh dill, salt and pepper. Spread that fluffy mixture on toasted bread. Use a vegetable peeler to create thin slices of cucumber, then layer them onto the bread. Garnish with more fresh dill, black pepper and tiny carrot and bell pepper flowers (you can use a fun food shape cutter to make these shapes).

Mozzarella, tomato and spinach pesto panini

This sandwich can be served hot or cold, making it a great choice for a lunch that won’t be devoured until a few hours into the school day. Spread pesto on a loaf of ciabatta bread halved lengthwise. Then layer spinach, tomato and mozzarella on the bottom half. Toast the sandwich in a panini press, griddle or grill until the bread is golden brown and the cheese melts. Woo likes to serve the panini with berries and candied pecans.

Cucumber veggie rolls and peanut dipping sauce

Halve two large cucumbers widthwise. Using an apple corer, remove the center of the cucumbers. Stuff the hollow cucumbers with slices of avocado, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and carrot until they’re filled to the brim. Slice your veggie-filled cucumbers into half-inch rounds and serve chilled with peanut dipping sauce.

Peanut dipping sauce: In a bowl, whisk together one-half cup peanut butter, one-fourth cup soy sauce, one-fourth cup rice vinegar, two tablespoons honey, two minced garlic cloves and one teaspoon sesame oil. Transfer the sauce to a pot and simmer over medium-low heat for one minute. While whisking continuously, slowly pour in one-fourth cup warm water and simmer until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.

Balance the meal with healthy snacks

Round out your food groups with some side snacks. Throw in beef jerky, pistachios or hard-boiled eggs for protein; raw pepper slices, edamame or kimchi for veggies; or applesauce, bananas or kumquats for fruit. You can also add whatever’s in your pantry, like animal crackers, seaweed snacks or pomegranate seeds.

And don't forget to write a little love note

Woo shares a favorite message: “I love you with all my belly. I would say my heart, but my belly is bigger.”

