Body of missing 23-year-old Army sergeant is found in a dumpster on Missouri base

The U.S. Army is investigating the death of 23-year-old Sgt. Sarah Roque, whose body was found in a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri earlier this week.

Roque was first reported missing on Monday after she did not show up for her unit’s morning formation. According to Fort Leonard Wood, she was last seen on base and attempts by her chain of command and family to contact her were unsuccessful.

Following her disappearance, Fort Leonard Wood issued a "be on the lookout" report, asking the public and law enforcement agencies for help. On Monday evening, Roque's body was discovered in a dumpster next to single-soldier housing.

In a press conference on Thursday. Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck said a person of interest has been taken into custody. He did not disclose more information about the person or whether the person was military personnel given that it is an ongoing investigation.

Beck added that the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating Roque's death as a potential homicide. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are also assisting with the investigation.

Located in central Missouri, Fort Leonard Wood is a military installation that trains nearly 80,000 people each year. Roque, from Ligonier, Ind., enlisted in 2020 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood.

She was a bridge crewmember and served as a mine-dog handler with the K9 detachment in the 5th Engineer Battalion, according to Fort Leonard Wood. Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Beck said Roque was "described by her peers as tough and proud of everything she did and proud to serve our country, which she did with honor and distinction." He added, "The Fort Leonard Wood community is devastated by this tragic loss."

Roque's city of Ligonier on Thursday issued a proclamation of recognition in honor of her, asking all local businesses and residents to fly their flags at half-staff until Roque's burial.

Army officials say results of an autopsy are still pending as part of their investigation.

Copyright 2024 NPR