Membership Coordinator (May 2022)

HPR’s membership group is charged with strengthening ties between the station and its supporters, listeners, and the wider community. We help you navigate the station, the program schedule, member benefits, and station-hosted activities ranging from open houses to concerts and from volunteering to VIP events and visits from national shows.

A significant share of the financial resources required to operate HPR is provided by the local community. The membership group works to secure these funds and are stewards of the donor relationships, which include monthly Sustaining support from upwards of 60% of station members.

The team organizes three on-air campaigns per year during which the entire station staff, along with community volunteers, join together to urge listeners state (and world) wide to make voluntary financial contributions in support of this fiercely independent enterprise.

If you are an organized self-starter who thrives in a highly collaborative and interactive work environment, and HPR’s mission to provide quality news and outstanding music and cultural offerings resonates with you, we invite you to apply for the position of HPR Membership Coordinator.

Position Details:



Full-time, non-exempt with comprehensive benefits keeping Monday through Friday hours with weekend and evening work as assigned or necessary. Typically works 40-45 hours a week.

Reports to HPR Membership Manager

Job location - Honolulu, Hawai’i

Summary:

The Membership Coordinator is an integral membership group team member who participates and is responsible for day-to-day member stewardship and support, data and financial transaction handling, revenue retention and growth strategies, and development of fundraising communications. Passionate about the mission of public radio, this individual strengthens the station’s link to its community and supporters.

Position Description :



Member/listener services – Respond via phone, email and direct mail to donor and listener inquiries regarding membership giving or benefits, the station, station activities and events, etc.

Donor retention activities – Coordinate and prepare scheduled member communications via direct mail and email; write copy; support donor retention with outbound calls, emails and direct mail; accurately update donor database as required.

Financial transactions and database maintenance – Process donor contributions received by phone, mail or on-line to member database; prepare daily transaction recap and bank deposit; process updates to monthly giving plans and donor contact information following standard data entry procedures.

Membership Campaigns – Contribute to planning and early gift revenue activities; process pledges and assist with data entry during campaign; assist with thank-you gift set-up and fulfillment; assist with recruiting and scheduling volunteers; assist with studio set-up before campaign; participate in staff/host “Think Tank”; train and work in the studios in variety of roles including volunteer supervisor, producer, on-air guest.

Station event support – Coordinate and prepare segmented guest lists and invitations for station events; assist with invitation follow-up and RSVP handling; assist during events; event set-up and take-down; shopping & light food prep; box office and/or merchandise sales; assist with outreach tables at community events.

Administrative support and other duties as assigned.

Experience and Qualifications:



1-2 years prior work experience in donor support or customer service.

Prior experience with fundraising, digital marketing tools or database management preferred.

Attention to detail, accurate data entry skills, ability to keep several projects on schedule to meet deadlines.

Strong writing skills plus proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills over-the-phone and face-to-face.

Available early mornings, evenings and weekends for station events and fundraisers.

Valid Drivers’ License and access to a vehicle, able to lift 50 lbs.

Loves public radio and is committed to advancing its mission as a vital and vibrant community-focused and community-funded enterprise.

Personal Qualities :



Organized, accurate and detail-oriented, completes assigned tasks in a timely fashion.

Positive attitude, energetic, a self-starter.

People- and customer care-oriented personality

Conscientious, reliable, even-tempered.

Thrives and works productively in a lively, creative, and collaborative work environment.

HOW TO APPLY:

By June 17, 2022, please email or direct mail your cover letter and resume to Hawai’i Public Radio. Explain how your skills and qualifications are a match for the station and this position. Email: members@hawaiipublicradio.org or mail to: Hawai‘i Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St, Honolulu HI 96814. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.