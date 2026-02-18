Hawaiʻi Senate sends 'no secret police' bill to the House

The state Senate passed a measure that would ban local and federal law enforcement from covering their faces, with some exceptions.

The so-called “no secret police bill” is largely being considered in response to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wearing masks and covering their badges while on patrol or detaining people.

Senate Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads spoke in support of the measure.

“This bill prohibits anonymous policing for all levels of government with important exceptions. Those exceptions are undercover or in preparation for undercover work, protective gear for various hazards, motorcycle officers while riding. It allows masks as long as all law enforcement at the scene are not masked — that means at least one officer has to show his or her face,” he said.

“Events on the continent have focused attention on law enforcement practices, and we'd like to avoid the abuses that have been seen, up in the contiguous 48, and this bill will help.”

All three Senate Republicans voted against the bill. The measure will next go to the House for its consideration.

Meanwhile, the House is also considering a similar measure that is awaiting second reading. It’s part of a package of several immigration bills, including one that would make certain places like schools, libraries and hospitals protected spaces from civil immigration enforcement, which is awaiting its third reading.