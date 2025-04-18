PUC asks for public input on HECO's wildfire mitigation plan

The Public Utilities Commission will take public comment on Hawaiian Electric's wildfire mitigation plan next week.

HECO submitted the plan to the PUC earlier this year.

It lays out a range of strategies to reduce the risk of wildfires on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui Nui. The utility claims that if it hits the targets laid out in the plan, the baseline risk of its electrical facilities igniting a significant wildfire will drop by 68% to 72% by 2027.

The PUC is holding two public meetings on the plan:

Wednesday, April 23, at 5 p.m.: Attend in person in the PUC’s hearing room at 465 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813. Attend remotely via Webex.



Attend in person in the PUC’s hearing room at 465 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813. Attend remotely via Webex. Thursday, April 24, at 5 p.m.: Attend in person in the PUC’s hearing room at 465 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813. Attend remotely via Webex. *This meeting will be geared toward participants on the neighbor islands.

The meetings will be streamed on the PUC's YouTube page.

Those who would like to submit comments during one of the meetings are asked to register a day ahead of time. Find more information here.

Review the wildfire mitigation plan below or click here.