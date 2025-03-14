Local officials warn public about uptick of online sexual abuse targeting teens

Local officials are warning the public about online sexual abuse targeted at teenagers.

They’re asking parents and kids to be cautious when using their phones and computers.

The Honolulu Police Department and prosecuting attorney say they’ve started investigating a dozen of those cases just over the last four months.

Some involved messages exchanged on social media platforms like Instagram, which can lead to in-person meetings and sexual assault.

Mark Ladao / HPR Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm speaks at a press conference about online abuse aimed at teenagers. (March 13, 2025)

Teenagers have also been convinced to send offenders explicit photos and videos of themselves.

Some offenders have then tried to extort those minors by threatening to publish the material online.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said parents need to be involved.

"Parents need to get involved in their kids' social media presence and that includes knowing who they're communicating with on platforms, games, and I got to tell the parents, don't be shy about this," Alm said.

"Your kids, they're under 18 years old. They have no right to be hiding their phones from you. They are going to be mad about this. They are not going to like this, but they could be victimized today. They could be victimized tomorrow.”

Officials are also urging teens not to send explicit material of themselves online, even to people they trust.