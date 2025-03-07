This local nonprofit helps families as they battle cancer, including fire survivors

When you’re diagnosed with cancer, it can be overwhelming to know where to find help. One Hawaiʻi nonprofit called Us Versus Cancer provides hope by raising funds for those fighting cancer, as well as supporting cancer research.

“Since 2017, UVSC has served nearly 60 cancer fighters and their family members and caregivers through our financial assistance program," said Kandice Johns, executive director of the organization.

"So that's roughly 150 individuals total that have been impacted by our assistance, and we've distributed over $175,000 to those families in aid to help cover their out of pocket treatment related expenses and basic needs, things like travel that could be medical co-pays, just essentials like utility bills, mortgage or rental assistance, food."

In addition, UVSC has assisted fire survivors who are battling both cancer and fire recovery.

"We have been a recipient of the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation," she said. "So we have had some designated funds within our financial assistance program specifically to assist cancer fighters that have also been impacted by the wildfires.”

Johns said they’ve helped about a dozen fire survivor families so far and hope to connect with more. She stresses that regardless of the circumstances, there’s no shame in coming forward to ask for help. Finances can be a big part of the fight against cancer, and the sooner patients can reach out, the better.

You can visit their website for more information.