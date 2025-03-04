Bird rescuers and backyard flock owners invited to participate in avian flu survey

Hawaiʻi residents who keep backyard flocks or are involved in bird rescues are invited to participate in a Hawaiʻi Department of Health survey.

The survey is meant to gather information on bird flu awareness and preparedness. It will also collect information on the practices and needs of those who keep poultry or care for rescued birds.

The virus has been detected in birds on Oʻahu and at low levels in wastewater samples on some neighbor islands.

“We want to better understand the potential exposures that backyard flock owners and bird rescuers face when it comes to avian influenza, so we can help prevent future human bird flu infections in partnership with the community,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaiʻi state epidemiologist, in a news release.

Only Hawaiʻi residents who keep at least one poultry bird at home, those involved in bird rescue activities, or those having direct contact with birds in the past year for other reasons are requested to participate at this time.

Residents are encouraged to complete the anonymous survey online as soon as possible.

This current avian flu is caused by the H5N1 strain. It’s widespread in wild birds and was first found in U.S. poultry in 2022, but has since spread to poultry flocks in all 50 states.

If you see an unusual die-off or sick birds, you should contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division at (808) 483-7100 or (808) 837-8092.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the Disease Outbreak Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.