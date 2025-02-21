These biosecurity and food resilience bills are still alive at the Capitol

A suite of food and biosecurity measures in the House just passed through the Committee on Finance, the last step before crossing into the Senate.

All state bills have to pass through their final assigned committee in their originating chamber by the end of the month, and nearly 20 made it through the Finance committee on Thursday.

One would create a Farm to Families program under the state Department of Agriculture. Under House Bill 428, the department would “relieve food shortages by providing funds to food banks located in the State to facilitate consistent supply chains of fresh, Hawaiʻi-grown or -produced food to food insecure communities.”

Local food banks, pantries, and agricultural stakeholders supported that measure.

“ Bill 428 would provide farmers with a consistent market, forming essential connections and a sourcing framework that can be scaled up in response to emergencies,” said Lauren Nelson, the food access coordinator with the County of Maui Department of Agriculture.

She added, “At a time when one in three Hawaiʻi households face food insecurity, when most farmers are seeking additional markets, this bill would provide essential protections to residentsʻ health and to the economic viability of our ag sector.”

Another notable measure that passed through the Finance Committee on Thursday was House Bill 427, an omnibus biosecurity bill that would touch on invasive species emergencies, update vocabulary on airplane declaration forms, and even change the name of the state Agriculture Department to the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

It’s similar to a Senate measure, although some controversy surrounds Senate Bill 1100 because it proposes moving the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council under the agriculture department.

Other House measures that passed through the Finance Committee include labeling requirements for ahi and māmaki tea, and funding for grants and loans to farmers and for pesticide use.