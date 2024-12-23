HECO releases report on outbreak of 2023 Lahaina fire

Hawaiian Electric has released its own report confirming that its equipment was involved in the outbreak of the Lahaina wildfire.

The report says that shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, two broken strands of energized wire collided with one another, sending “molten material” onto the ground below.

That material ignited dry vegetation and started a fire off Lahainaluna Road.

The Maui Fire Department responded to that fire and declared it extinguished after several hours on the scene.

But after they left, the fire rekindled in a nearby gully and soon spread out of control.

Hawaiian Electric states that by the time the fire re-ignited, the company had de-energized its lines in West Maui, and Lahaina was without power.

Parts of the report are redacted, including some specifics about transmission lines and substations.

The utility is expected to file a comprehensive fire mitigation plan with the Public Utilities Commission next month.

The HECO fire report also includes information about the company’s fire mitigation efforts prior to and since the fire.