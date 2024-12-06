© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lahainaluna High PTSA receives TikTok grant for online safety education

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:38 AM HST
Students are slated to return to three Lāhainā schools in mid-October.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
A file photo of the Lahainaluna High School sign.

The Lahainaluna High School Parent Teacher Student Association will receive a grant from the social media company TikTok and the National PTA to promote digital safety for teens.

TikTok awarded over $300,000 to 100 local PTAs at high schools across the country. The grant will help Lahainaluna implement the Create with Kindness Program. It aims to encourage conversations between keiki and their families about digital literacy and safety online. 

The program offers panel discussions, interactive role-playing for real-life scenarios and a deep dive into TikTok’s resources for online safety. 

State and Department of Education officials stood with Lahaina teachers as they received a check for the Lahaina HERO Awards last week.
Local News
Lahaina educators recognized with a check and upcoming housing
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Eric Ebenstein, TikTok’s senior director of public policy, said it’s up to Lahainaluna High to use the money. 

"These programs are fantastic opportunities for the community to come together, usually in the high school, where parents, teachers, the teens themselves get to meet and discuss a number of different things," he said. "There's breakout programs, there are panel discussions, so teens can be really honest about how they use TikTok, or really any platform, and what's helpful and what they want their parents and the caregivers in their lives to know about. We think listening to the experiences of teens and parents is a critical step in building a safe platform for families."

The funding will also help remove barriers for Lahainaluna’s PTSA, such as child care and translation services.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
