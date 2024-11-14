Skechers opens new Maui store following closure after the wildfires

Skechers shoe and apparel company opened a new store in Kahului after its original Lahaina location closed after the wildfires.

At the grand opening, the company donated $50,000 to the grassroots organization Help Maui Rise. It also donated $25,000 to Lahaina Intermediate School through the AdoptAClassroom program.

President Michael Greenberg said Skechers mobilized to help immediately following the Maui fires.

“We donated $250,000 to Maui Strong Fund, along with tens of thousands of pieces of apparel and footwear to FEMA and other organizations," he said.

"But our commitment didn't stop there. We continued to pay our team at our previous Lahaina location from August through the end of the year, despite its closure. And today, we are thrilled to welcome them all back. This new store represents more than just a retail location, it's an investment in the community we deeply believe in.”

The new 20,000-square-foot location features the company’s trademark décor with a nod to Hawaiʻi’s native plants and local culture.