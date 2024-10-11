Marine protection proposal gains growing support from federal leaders

The U.S. has pledged to protect 30% of its marine waters by 2030.

The Pacific Remote Islands Coalition is calling on federal leaders to expand protections around several remote islands and atolls in order to meet that goal.

In a recent Climate Week panel, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed support for the proposal.

"The Pacific Remote Islands are among the world's last wild, healthy ocean ecosystems,” Kerry said. "Now is the moment to protect this special place to the fullest extent and to create the world's largest, highly protected marine area."

Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala, a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner and member of the coalition, said he was encouraged by Kerry's statements. He emphasized the region's importance to Indigenous peoples of the Pacific, as well as its status as a near-pristine example of ocean biodiversity, was critical to preserve.

"The Pacific Remote Islands are a vast seascape of invaluable cultural and spiritual connection," Kahoʻohalahala said. "I think that government officials are finally realizing the connection of the people to the deep sea."

Kahoʻohalahala added that he would like to see 100% of waters under U.S. jurisdiction protected, but he called 30% "a start."