2 traveling exhibits invite keiki to learn traditional Native Hawaiian science

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:41 AM HST
Courtesy of INPEACE

Two pop-up exhibits centered around Native Hawaiian science and culture have opened to the public on the Leeward side of Oʻahu.

The Kaulana Mahina exhibit encourages all to "look up, look down, look all around." Based on the Hawaiian lunar calendar, visitors can walk through the daily cultural practices integrated with the moon, from fishing to farming. Organizers hope to portray the message that "Native Hawaiian science can be STEM science."

The other exhibit is called Loko Iʻa, which features moʻolelo and information on how Hawaiian fish ponds work. It aims to inspire the next generation of scientists to understand the cultural applications of the island's ahupuaʻa and aquaculture system.

Cassie Ordonio

 Alakaʻi Aglipay is the program coordinator of the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture, or INPEACE. He said the exhibits will travel across the island to offer education to various communities, specifically those in rural areas.

"Our goal in creating these exhibits is to bring all of the cultural practices that ʻike, that our kūpuna, has brought us, and bringing it to all the different communities around the island," Aglipay said.

The exhibits are free to the public, however, donations are appreciated. They can be viewed at Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center in Mā‘ili from now until Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.
Local News Native HawaiianEducation
