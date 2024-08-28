© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi's reading program expands to Lahaina schools

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:41 AM HST
The Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream reading program provides students in pre-K and kindergarten with a tablet and physical books to take home. It also provides parents with an onlien
The Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream reading program provides students in pre-K and kindergarten with a tablet and physical books to take home. It also offers parents an online coach.

A program focused on developing children's reading literacy has expanded to schools in Lahaina for the first time.

The Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream reading program will be at 19 schools in Hawaiʻi this school year, including Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and King Kamehameha III Elementary schools.

A student holds a tablet provided by the Always Dream Reading Program. The tablet has a digital library for students to use and read.
A student holds a tablet provided by the Always Dream Reading Program. The tablet has a digital library for students to use and read.

Students and families at these Lahaina schools were affected by last year's wildfires that destroyed the historic town.

Executive Director Aarika Riddle said the complex areas were selected by the Hawaiʻi Department of Education. She said reading at a young age is crucial to a child's development.

“For families who are experiencing trauma, the shared reading experience can often be something that helps to strengthen families, and can be a stepping stone to get families engaged in their child's education,” Riddle said.

Riddle said she anticipates the program will be working with 120 students in pre-K and kindergarten.

Students in the program will get to take home printed books and a tablet with a digital library. The families will be provided with an online coach who will lay out reading times between parents and children.

FILE - Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
Local News
State grants contract for Oʻahuʻs 1st teacher workforce housing development
Ashley Mizuo

“Our book coaches help families leverage all of those tools and resources that we give them and work with them to broaden access to books, coach them through increasing their at home reading time and engaging in their child's learning journey,” Riddle said.

The Kristi Yamaguchi Always Dream organization was founded in 1996 by the Olympic figure skater. The program currently provides access to early literacy resources.

It's also the program's 10th anniversary working with students in Hawaiʻi.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
