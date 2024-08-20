Search for missing Army wife continues, husband is placed in custody

The husband of a missing, pregnant Army spouse has been detained in connection with her disappearance.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, 19, was last seen on July 31 at her Schofield Barracks home. She was reported missing on Aug. 1.

The Army announced that her husband, Pvt. 1st Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson, is now in military pretrial confinement on Oʻahu.

However, Mischa Johnsonʻs whereabouts are still unknown. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is still searching for her as the investigation is open.

She is six months pregnant and described as Filipino, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has a distinct large dragon tattoo on her back.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for credible information that can lead authorities to find her.

Further details on the case have not been released since the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send anonymous tips here.