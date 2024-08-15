Nonprofit seeks artists to uplift Lahaina stories through public art

A Maui nonprofit is accepting proposals for public art projects that interpret stories about Lahaina.

The Maui Public Art Corps invites artists to create public art inspired by stories from its Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina Cohort. The artwork will be displayed throughout the community as it rebuilds following the 2023 wildfires.

The cohort's stories are based on intergenerational history, culture and identity in Lahaina.

Artists can choose from five categories, which include painting murals at the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary campus or the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic. They can also create a pop-up performance or an animated short film.

One of the key criteria is demonstrating community engagement through the art piece.

A panel will pick the artists and partner them with community members to get feedback on their proposals.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Sept. 8. For more information, click here.