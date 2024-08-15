© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit seeks artists to uplift Lahaina stories through public art

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio,
HPR News Staff
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:55 AM HST
Courtesy Of Maui Public Art Corps

A Maui nonprofit is accepting proposals for public art projects that interpret stories about Lahaina.

The Maui Public Art Corps invites artists to create public art inspired by stories from its Hui Mo‘olelo: Lahaina Cohort. The artwork will be displayed throughout the community as it rebuilds following the 2023 wildfires.

The cohort's stories are based on intergenerational history, culture and identity in Lahaina.

Artists can choose from five categories, which include painting murals at the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary campus or the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic. They can also create a pop-up performance or an animated short film.

The Downtown Art Center is located in Chinatown.
Local News
Downtown Art Center seeks submissions for Artists of Hawai‘i Biennial
Cassie Ordonio

One of the key criteria is demonstrating community engagement through the art piece.

A panel will pick the artists and partner them with community members to get feedback on their proposals.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Sept. 8. For more information, click here.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesHistory
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories