DOE restores 34 bus routes on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui

The Hawai‘i Department of Education said it has restored 34 bus routes that were initially cut heading into the first week of school.

A bus driver shortage was blamed for the cancellation of over 100 routes earlier this month, potentially affecting thousands of students.

However, the DOE announced it has secured additional drivers and buses through a contract with Roberts Hawaii.

The education department already has a contract with school bus transportation company Ground Transport Inc. to supply bus drivers. Yet, education officials said that 70 drivers are still needed statewide to fill the gap.

Randy Moore, interim deputy superintendent of operations, said the bus driver shortage is a national problem.

“This is a temporary fix,” Moore said during a Friday news conference. “The objective of the contractor is to hire their own drivers to take care of the needs. Drivers are in regular turnover. They retire, they decide that they want to move to Las Vegas, or a variety of personal reasons. “

Moore underscored that drivers need a special license to operate a bus.

The following routes restored are in Central O‘ahu, Central and Upcountry Maui, East and South Hawai‘i Island.

