As ballots come in, here's how the Office of Elections processes the votes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:27 PM HST
A paper ballot for the 2024 Primary Election.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
With just three days until primary election day, volunteers and observers are busy processing ballots as they come in through the mail and drop boxes.

Filled-out ballots are returned to the elections office in a secrecy sleeve to separate them from the envelope with identifying information.

Elections Commissioner Scott Nago said ballot processing is done in two separate steps to maintain secrecy.

Scott Nago
Tori Dejournett
/
HPR
Scott Nago is an elections commissioner for the state of Hawaiʻi.

"The first thing we do is we open up the return envelope. We remove the secrecy sleeve with the ballot still inside it, and we do all that, and then we clear it. So then we remove the ballot from the secrecy sleeve, so there's really no tie to the ballot and the voter," Nago told HPR.

While many volunteers are kūpuna, Misimatoka Unatoa, a 22-year-old, said he hopes to energize his friends to participate in the election process.

"Just the responsibility of voting in general and being a part of that, that civic duty process, I think is super important," Unatoa said.

"And because we're on the come-up, we need to be a part of that as well. And sort of inspire the next generation of students, young people here in Hawaiʻi to also do the same as well," he continued.

The Office of Elections counts the ballots as they come in, but those results are not released until after voting closes at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10.

People can still submit their mail-in ballots in official drop boxes located throughout the state.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
