Structural concerns with Lahaina's iconic smokestack prompts road closure

Lahaina’s iconic Pioneer Mill smokestack may pose safety concerns, according to county officials. Those precautions have prompted the closure of parts of Lahainaluna Road.

There is evidence of cracking and cement breakage around the base of the smokestack structure.

But Maui County Department of Public Works Director Jordan Molina said in a news release Monday that there is no imminent threat of collapse.

The historic smokestack was built in 1928 and stands 225 feet tall.

Molina said there is no visual evidence that the smokestack was affected by fire damage. Further evaluations are being conducted.

A safety zone one-and-a-half times the tower’s height has been established around the tower during this time as a precaution.

There is currently no timeline on structural evaluations or planning for the tower’s future.

