Lahaina schools to close on Aug. 8 for anniversary of the wildfires

Public schools in the Lahaina area will be closed on Aug. 8 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly Lahaina wildfire.

The state Board of Education on Thursday voted to give students and teachers the day off to take part in activities to remember and heal from the fire.

The schools participating in the closure are King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate School and Lahainaluna High School.

The school principals say it’s worth giving up a school day.

“We do recognize students need education consistently, but we also recognize that it is very important for the community to have this day of remembrance. We are thinking about learning loss, and we will make sure students get what they need,” said Ian Haskins, principal of King Kamehameha III Elementary.

State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi recommended the closure of the schools as well.

The Maui County Council in June passed a resolution calling for the DOE to close Maui County schools for their first week, which starts on Aug. 5.