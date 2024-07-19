© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lahaina schools to close on Aug. 8 for anniversary of the wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:11 PM HST
Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School billboard reads "Lahaina Strong" almost one year after the devastating wildfires.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School billboard reads "Lahaina Strong" almost one year after the devastating wildfires.

Public schools in the Lahaina area will be closed on Aug. 8 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly Lahaina wildfire.

The state Board of Education on Thursday voted to give students and teachers the day off to take part in activities to remember and heal from the fire.

The schools participating in the closure are King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate School and Lahainaluna High School.

King Kamehameha III Elementary School's temporary campus is located near Kapalua Airport, with classes held in modular units.
The school principals say it’s worth giving up a school day.

“We do recognize students need education consistently, but we also recognize that it is very important for the community to have this day of remembrance. We are thinking about learning loss, and we will make sure students get what they need,” said Ian Haskins, principal of King Kamehameha III Elementary.

State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi recommended the closure of the schools as well.

The Maui County Council in June passed a resolution calling for the DOE to close Maui County schools for their first week, which starts on Aug. 5.

Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Related Stories