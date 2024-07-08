© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New Maui Adopt-A-Street program seeks volunteers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:20 AM HST
WikiCommons
The new Adopt-a-Street pilot program launched by the County of Maui Department of Public Works is looking for volunteers interested in keeping litter out of Maui streams and shorelines.

The program will plan debris cleanup events and provide supplies for volunteers who adopt streets in Kahului and Wailuku.

Adopt-A-Street began on July 1 and plans to expand to more locations based on participation.

Applications are accepted from individuals, businesses, organizations, groups and clubs. Participants must be older than 12 years of age and commit to at least two cleanups per year for two years.

For more information, click here.

Tags
Local News Maui
