HTA seeks local groups to help bridge gap between visitors and community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published July 2, 2024 at 9:45 AM HST
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is looking for organizations to participate in two new sustainable tourism initiatives.

The Community Stewardship Program seeks community groups engaged in ʻāina-based stewardship. Those accepted into the Community Stewardship Program will receive professional support services to help steward tourism hotspots. They may qualify for up to $50,000 in funding.

Additionally, the Regenerative Experiences Program will support organizations to create experiences that build relationships between residents and visitors, as well as between people and the land.

Members in that cohort will receive help to create sustainable activities that benefit both the community and the environment. They may qualify for $25,000 in funding.

“We created these important Community Tourism Collaboratives based on our community’s needs with the goal of providing established community stewardship organizations with capacity-building opportunities to grow their efforts and to create and expand upon their regenerative experiences throughout Hawai‘i,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA board chair, in a statement.

Applications are due by Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. HST. Applications must be submitted online.

Information sessions will be held over Zoom on July 17. More information can be found at regenerativetourismhawaii.info.
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
