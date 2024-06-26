Media organizations warn that Green's veto could threaten free speech

During a state of emergency, mayors and the governor can cut the transmission of electronic media, ranging from news broadcasts to text messages and social media.

In response, the Legislature passed a measure to eliminate this provision, but Gov. Josh Green notified lawmakers that he may veto it.

Various media organizations have been fighting to eliminate the law.

Hawaiʻi Association of Broadcasters President Chis Leonard was warned that in the wrong hands, the law could hurt the public, who rely on the news for vital information.

"This puts the communities at risk. It also is ... a prior strength. It's a First Amendment constitutional issue that I think they need to take a very, very good look at here," Leonard said.

"I think for us as broadcasters, what we're trying to do is make sure that we can continue to do what we're supposed to do, and that is provide potentially life-saving information in times of an emergency. And that's a time when our communities need more communication, not less."

The law dates back to the 1950s to protect the state from foreign enemies trying to triangulate radio signals to coordinate attacks.

But Leonard said that’s no longer a concern and instead could suppress free speech.

Green wrote that the law could be necessary. He was concerned that electronic media could be used in an attack to activate a deadly device and that social media could be used to activate a dangerous crowd.

The governor has until July 10 to make his final decision.

