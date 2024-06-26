© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media organizations warn that Green's veto could threaten free speech

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published June 26, 2024 at 1:46 PM HST
File - The White House and U.S. Department of the Treasury conducted a joint news conference with Gov. Josh Green to announce the release of $115.5 million in American Rescue Plan’s Capital Project Funds to improve broadband in Hawai‘i on April 27, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
File - The White House and U.S. Department of the Treasury conducted a joint news conference with Gov. Josh Green to announce the release of $115.5 million in American Rescue Plan’s Capital Project Funds to improve broadband in Hawai‘i on April 27, 2023.

During a state of emergency, mayors and the governor can cut the transmission of electronic media, ranging from news broadcasts to text messages and social media.

In response, the Legislature passed a measure to eliminate this provision, but Gov. Josh Green notified lawmakers that he may veto it.

Various media organizations have been fighting to eliminate the law.

Local News
Governor cites financial concerns with release of intent-to-veto list
Ashley Mizuo

Hawaiʻi Association of Broadcasters President Chis Leonard was warned that in the wrong hands, the law could hurt the public, who rely on the news for vital information.

"This puts the communities at risk. It also is ... a prior strength. It's a First Amendment constitutional issue that I think they need to take a very, very good look at here," Leonard said.

"I think for us as broadcasters, what we're trying to do is make sure that we can continue to do what we're supposed to do, and that is provide potentially life-saving information in times of an emergency. And that's a time when our communities need more communication, not less."

The law dates back to the 1950s to protect the state from foreign enemies trying to triangulate radio signals to coordinate attacks.

Local News
Governor approves largest tax cut in state history
Ashley Mizuo

But Leonard said that’s no longer a concern and instead could suppress free speech.

Green wrote that the law could be necessary. He was concerned that electronic media could be used in an attack to activate a deadly device and that social media could be used to activate a dangerous crowd.

The governor has until July 10 to make his final decision.
Tags
Local News Josh GreenState LegislaturemediaTechnology
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories