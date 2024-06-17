More than 250 acres in Central Maui to be protected in perpetuity

More than 250 acres of land on Maui will be protected in perpetuity.

The central Maui Pōhākea property, also known as Māʻalaea Mauka, includes three wells and a 750,000-gallon water tank.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be the new owner of the land.

“When our natural resources are protected, our culture is protected,” said the County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen in a press release.

DLNR plans to work with county and community stakeholders to reduce fire risks, enhance public access to hiking trails and protect cultural resources.

They will also address stormwater runoff that has impacted Māʻalaea Bay.

“Our community has long advocated for the protection and purchase of this land for public use and community supported management. We look forward to working with the state and county on mālama ʿāina efforts that will enhance the water quality of Māʻalaea Bay and safeguard its reefs and corals,” said Tapani Vuori, general manager of the Maui Ocean Center and vice president of Māʻalaea Village Association.

Pōhākea’s upland areas are home to many native species, including the Hawaiian hoary bat, nēnē and native plants.

Maui County’s Open Space program contributed more than $6 million to fund the purchase, and the State Legacy Land Conservation program added another $1 million.

